Former Alabama star helps lead Texans to first win of the season

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston...
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. celebrates with fans after being chosen by the Houston Texans with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WBRC) - One former Alabama star helped lead the Houston Texans to their first win of the season Sunday in Jacksonville.

Will Anderson Jr. blocked a Jaguars field goal early in the second quarter of the game, giving the Texans the momentum they needed and helping propel them to a 37-17 victory.

Anderson has been a force for the Texans so far this season with 13 total tackles, 9 solo, and one sack.

Houston is 1-2 on the season and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

