Former Alabama star helps lead Texans to first win of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WBRC) - One former Alabama star helped lead the Houston Texans to their first win of the season Sunday in Jacksonville.

Will Anderson Jr. blocked a Jaguars field goal early in the second quarter of the game, giving the Texans the momentum they needed and helping propel them to a 37-17 victory.

Anderson has been a force for the Texans so far this season with 13 total tackles, 9 solo, and one sack.

Houston is 1-2 on the season and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.