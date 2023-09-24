Jawan Dallas family renews ‘Justice for Jay’ demands – but still no closer to seeing body cam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friends and family of Jawan “Jay” Dallas gathered Saturday in Theodore, not far from where he died after a confrontation with police, to renew their demands to see body camera footage.

They chanted “Justice for Jay” and released helium balloons at a gas station off of U.S. 90 and Bellingrath Road.

“The point of gathering people out here today is to not let my son be forgotten and also to get answers as to why he’s not here today,” said Dallas’ mother, Christine Dallas.

It’s a mantra Dallas has repeated ever since her son died at that the Plantation Mobile Home Park on July 2. But they still no closer to finding out what happened that evening.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has said officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary and that Dallas acted suspiciously, making strange movements inside a car and then ran when an officer opened the driver’s side door. He said Dallas then got into a scuffle with the officer, trying to grab his Taser gun. The officer fired that Taser gun twice.

“The officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force,” the chief said during a news conference days after the incident. “And they didn’t do it.”

Dallas said she’s not buying that.

“The police have been lying since my son died, so I don’t know anything about what’s on the video. … Whatever’s on the video, it’s not good for them,” she told FOX10 News. “Because if it was good, but then we would have been seeing the video by now.”

City officials have said they share body cam footage with the family – but not until the investigation is over. The Rev. Tonny Algood, pastor of the Freedom Church of the Poor and an Alabama co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, noted that Birmingham police released body cam footage of a confrontation between officers and a high school band director.

“Other places like Birmingham, I was told, recently released a video before the investigation was

Jay Dallas’ stepfather, Phil Williams, says he is heartened by the support the family received on Saturday.

“We tired of running,” he said. “We tried of hiding. We’re gonna stand up for ourselves. We’re not going anywhere. We’re gonna stay in their face, because Jay deserves justice.”

