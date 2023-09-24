Quiet weather for Sunday

Quiet weather is expected along the Gulf Coast for the next couple of days before rain returns to the forecast midweek. Temperatures will remain above average at the beginning of the week, but will fall to near normal as rain chances increase. Towards the end of the upcoming week, rain chances will decrease once again.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is expected to be calm with warm afternoon temperatures. The forecast high of 93 degrees in Mobile on Sunday is well above the climatological average of 86 degrees. However, the dry air that has moved into the area will help avoid issues with high heat index values.

Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny throughout the day. The UV index is very high, and the rip current risk at the beaches is low.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Moisture will return to the area late on Monday as a surface boundary moves in. This means that we cannot rule out some late showers on Monday and Monday night. Then, midweek, a more substantial chance of showers and storms is expected. While it may not be the drought-busting rain that we need, it may help in some areas. Currently, most of the area is experiencing at least a level 3 drought.

Later in the week, rain chances will decrease as high pressure builds.

TROPICS: In the tropics, Ophelia is weakening over the Mid-Atlantic states. We are also tracking Philippe in the Atlantic. This storm is expected to move north into the middle of the Atlantic and will not impact any land areas. Looking long-term, we are watching another wave near the coast of Africa. For now, development chances are low.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet for at least the next week.

