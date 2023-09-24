Advertise With Us
Hire One

Quiet weather for Sunday

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather is expected along the Gulf Coast for the next couple of days before rain returns to the forecast midweek. Temperatures will remain above average at the beginning of the week, but will fall to near normal as rain chances increase. Towards the end of the upcoming week, rain chances will decrease once again.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is expected to be calm with warm afternoon temperatures. The forecast high of 93 degrees in Mobile on Sunday is well above the climatological average of 86 degrees. However, the dry air that has moved into the area will help avoid issues with high heat index values.

Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny throughout the day. The UV index is very high, and the rip current risk at the beaches is low.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Moisture will return to the area late on Monday as a surface boundary moves in. This means that we cannot rule out some late showers on Monday and Monday night. Then, midweek, a more substantial chance of showers and storms is expected. While it may not be the drought-busting rain that we need, it may help in some areas. Currently, most of the area is experiencing at least a level 3 drought.

Later in the week, rain chances will decrease as high pressure builds.

TROPICS: In the tropics, Ophelia is weakening over the Mid-Atlantic states. We are also tracking Philippe in the Atlantic. This storm is expected to move north into the middle of the Atlantic and will not impact any land areas. Looking long-term, we are watching another wave near the coast of Africa. For now, development chances are low.

The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet for at least the next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Saturday evening weather from FOX10 News
Saturday evening weather from FOX10 News
Dry weekend ahead
Dry weekend ahead
Dry weekend ahead
Weather Outlook for Saturday September 23, 2023
Next weather for Friday, Sep 22 from FOX10 News
Dry weather expected this weekend