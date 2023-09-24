South Alabama falls to Central Michigan on last second touchdown.

Advertise With Us
South Alabama starts fast but falls late to Central Michigan.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a dominating win on the road at Oklahoma State, South Alabama returned home to Hancock Whitney Stadium for their homecoming game against Central Michigan. The Jags jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but the offense stalled for almost two quarters and Central Michigan took over. Quarterback Jase Bauer ran for three touchdowns and added another one through the air to give his team a 10-point lead.

The Jags would take a late lead, but after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Central Michigan a fresh set of downs, Bauer scored his fourth rushing touchdown with 13 seconds left for the game winner.

Carter Bradley finished with 254 yards and two touchdowns to Caulin Lacy who also finished with 6 catches for 132 yards. La’Damian Webb finished with 68 yards and two touchdowns but in the end the Jags fall 34-30 to Central Michigan. South Alabama opens up conference play next week on the road against James Madison.

