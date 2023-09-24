Advertise With Us
Hire One

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
BCSO arrests suspect in Bon Secour homicide
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro is the subject of a legal battle between Baldwin County resident...
Baldwin DA’s Office asks judge to reverse his ruling ordering Sheriff’s Office to return Camaro

Latest News

Friends and family of Jawan "Jay" Dallas release balloons on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in...
Jawan Dallas family renews ‘Justice for Jay’ demands – but still no closer to seeing body cam
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
Speaker McCarthy gives in to hard-line conservatives in hopes of solving government funding impasse