Advertise With Us
Hire One

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Bay Minette man dies after interstate crash

Latest News

Celebration of Carnival Spirit’s first departure from Mobile
Celebration of Carnival Spirit’s first departure from Mobile
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Private First Class Elmore Archie Bellamy celebrated his 100th birthday in Longs, South Carolina.
Centenarian celebrating milestone birthday says to always be prepared
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds