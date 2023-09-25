Advertise With Us
Baldwin County traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in led to an Elberta man being arrested for drug trafficking in Baldwin County.

Deputies arrested 59-year-old Francis Woodrum Jr. after they found 29 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday evening, Woodrum remained in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

