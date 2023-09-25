Baldwin County traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in led to an Elberta man being arrested for drug trafficking in Baldwin County.

Deputies arrested 59-year-old Francis Woodrum Jr. after they found 29 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday evening, Woodrum remained in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

