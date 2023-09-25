Detour planned for Bayou La Batre roundabout work

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it plans to implement a detour as part of a project to construct a roundabout on Scenic Route 188 at Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway beginning Monday, Oct. 2.

The project includes work on drainage, roadway, lighting, signage, concrete curbing and pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured during this phase of the construction. The detour will be U.S. 90 and Padgett Switch Road.

The detour is expected to be in place until early December. The project is expected to be completed by early 2024, according to ALDOT.

