Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man accused of killing his mother with a sword, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The decision comes almost two years after the brutal murder.

Man accused of killing mother in sword attack taken to jail

Last January, 25-year-old Damien Washam was arrested after his mother Helen Washam was found dead inside their home.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Washam used a Samurai sword.

Deputies walked into a gruesome scene inside a home on Mausap Road.

Samurai sword suspect pleads not guilty of killing his mother

The 61-year-old mother was found dead in the back room.

An autopsy revealed she was cut 19 times in the head.

Mobile County sword attack resulted from argument over marijuana, investigator testifies

Investigators say two other family members, Washam’s brother and bedridden uncle, were also injured.

Washam was pulled over near U.S. 45 shortly after. Investigators say the sword was still in the front seat.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, serving as captain at the time, says the family didn’t know of Damien suffering from any mental illness.

Prosecutors argued his mental status be evaluated last November.

MCSO: Man accused of brutally killing mother with a sword, to have mental state re-evaluated

Almost a year later he’s found legally insane of murder, attempted murder, and assault.

Court documents say Washam will remain at the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment until a petition for his release is filed.

