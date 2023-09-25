Advertise With Us
Exhibit to feature works by artists with special needs

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Artist Serah Jeppsen and her mother, Mary Jeppsen, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about an art show happening Saturday, Sept. 30, at Serah’s Rainbow: Gallery and Artspace in Mobile. The event will feature works by artists with special needs.

Serah’s Rainbow: Gallery and Artspace

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Location: 4321 Boulevard Park South, Mobile

Exhibit to feature works by artists with special needs
