Expect scattered showers and storms

(WALA) - We will continue to see scattered showers and storms around through the early evening.

Tuesday will begin with mild temperatures in the low 70s and some spotty showers. The afternoon will heat up into the upper 80s and more scattered storms are likely to develop.

By Wednesday, the rain and storms will become more widespread. We are in a drought, so we need whatever we can get.

Tropics: Phillipe will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic. There’s another system right behind it in the far Atlantic that will likely develop and follow a similar, inconsequential path.

The NHC is also now tracking the possibility of some development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. If this happens, it will happen slowly, and it’s not forecasted to move towards us.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.