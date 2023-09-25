Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fly Boyz R/C Club hosts ‘Fly-In’

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fly Boyz R/C Club is hosting its 4th Annual ‘Fly In’ event in Elberta.

The event will take place September 29 - 31 from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and benefits Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast.

“Mary’s Shelter is a local charity there where we fly nearby and Elberta is a small little town, so we try to keep it local and support them and help them out,” Cpt. Marco Gaona.

The ‘Fly In’ event will be held at 16630 County Road 95 in Elberta. Organizers say the family-fun event is free.

“They’re real airplanes, they’re miniature airplanes,” Michael Nelson. “It’s just a full day of acrobat-type flying, some demonstrations. Some of them are as large as 40 lbs. and have like a 120-inch wingspan.”

For more details on the event, visit the Fly Boyz R/C Club’s Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Bay Minette man dies after interstate crash

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Maree
Pet of the Week: Maree
Recipe Italian brick chicken
Recipe: Italian Brick Chicken
National K-9 competition comes to Foley
USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals Competition taking place in Foley this week
Family of the Fallen fundraiser
Family of the Fallen fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse