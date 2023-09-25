Fly Boyz R/C Club hosts ‘Fly-In’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fly Boyz R/C Club is hosting its 4th Annual ‘Fly In’ event in Elberta.

The event will take place September 29 - 31 from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and benefits Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast.

“Mary’s Shelter is a local charity there where we fly nearby and Elberta is a small little town, so we try to keep it local and support them and help them out,” Cpt. Marco Gaona.

The ‘Fly In’ event will be held at 16630 County Road 95 in Elberta. Organizers say the family-fun event is free.

“They’re real airplanes, they’re miniature airplanes,” Michael Nelson. “It’s just a full day of acrobat-type flying, some demonstrations. Some of them are as large as 40 lbs. and have like a 120-inch wingspan.”

For more details on the event, visit the Fly Boyz R/C Club’s Facebook page HERE.

