Free electric vehicle (EV) showcase coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Members of the Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama will display a variety of electric vehicles on Monday, Sept. 25 in downtown Mobile and be available for one-on-one conversations with anyone interested in learning more about EVs.

Monday’s EVent is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. The event is free and open to the public.

“EV owners love saving money on gas and maintenance costs, and the vehicles are just plain fun to drive,” said Dale Holden, a co-leader with of the Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama. “We invite anyone interested in EVs or considering buying an EV to check out the vehicles, kick the tires and talk to real-life EV owners.”

THE DETAILS:

WHAT: Bay Area Chapter Drive Electric Alabama National Drive Electric Week EV Showcase

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Mardi Gras Park, 109 Government St., downtown Mobile

COST: Free

DID YOU KNOW?: This EVent is part of National Drive Electric Week, which is designed to raise awareness about all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

About Drive Electric Alabama

Drive Electric Alabama is a statewide education platform dedicated to improving the state through the adoption of electric vehicles. EVs can create Alabama-based jobs, save money and make people’s lives more convenient. Add to that a healthier, cleaner place to live, and you have countless reasons to plug in. Learn more at driveelectricalabama.com.

