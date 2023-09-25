Grieving family frustrated by neglected cemetery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family with a loved one buried in Mobile says they’re frustrated by the condition of the cemetery. They say they’re having a hard time locating the headstone at Rising Sons Cemetery and reached out for help finding the property owners.

Since Walter Fields’ father, Henry was buried at Rising Sons Cemetery in 2003, he says he’s been having trouble finding the headstone.

“I get to take my two kids and my oldest to go see my wife’s father’s tombstone. And I explain to them, you know, ‘hey, this is your grandfather,’ which I can’t do that with my own dad. And it’s kind of heartbreaking because it’s like, dad why we can’t go down and see your dad? And I can’t get there.”

Henry’s other son Michael said the last time he visited the cemetery was in 2020.

“First thing I seen was the grass was overgrown, and {the} immediate place where my dad was buried, fully covered with grass and a tree has grown,” said Michael. “And I can’t even see where it was. It had me thinking it wasn’t even out there…just put me in a bad place for real not being able to go out there and you know, spend that time.”

He says he returned with tools, which he says were not much help.

“Actually went back out there and I brung, you know, like a weed eater like to try to see the spot,” Michael explained. “And I still…it’s like…either done sunk in the ground, but I can’t even see the tombstone plate anymore.”

I talked to Ann Moore who ran the cemetery 8 years ago and a trustee from Mt. Hebron AME Zion church, which currently owns Rising Sons Cemetery. Both say it is the responsibility of the families to maintain the burial plots. The church and members of the community are responsible for maintaining the rest of the cemetery.

“…if it’s us that’s supposed to maintain it, apparently I’m not the only one who didn’t know that,” said Wanda Fields-Piepho who was married to Henry.

She says she doesn’t mind paying someone to maintain the burial plot. However, she wants to ensure other families do the same. The trustee from Mt. Hebron AME Zion Church also added, they do NOT charge any fee for maintenance.

