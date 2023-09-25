High will reach 90 today, with a few scattered showers

The air has definitely gotten a bit more humid and you’ll notice that to begin this week but there’s a good chance that it will help to bring in showers/storms which is VERY needed for the Gulf Coast. There will be a few scattered showers today, but much higher chances arrive on Tuesday and especially on Wednesday. For now there isn’t a formal severe weather threat, but that could always change between now and midweek. Rain coverage will get as high as 60% midweek. Highs will reach the 90 degree mark today and tomorrow and then should be in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

In the Tropics, we are watching 2 disturbances out there. One is in the Gulf but it has a very low chance of development. A high chance exists for the wave in the Atlantic but it doesn’t look to burden us. We have 3 weeks left in the active part of hurricane season. One can always come outside of that period it just isn’t as likely. We’ll keep watching.

