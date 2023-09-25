LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule

2021 Cruisin The Coast Schedule, Site Locations &amp; Maps
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations(tcw-wlox)

Location of Sites

  • Registration Desk: Cruise Central in Gulfport 2 miles East of Hwy 49 at Centennial Plaza on Hwy 90, 200 East Beach Boulevard
  • Mississippi Coast Coliseum, where our Swap Meet is held. (Not a stamping site.)
  • Ocean Springs in the Downtown area
  • D’Iberville (Civic Center Complex)
  • Edgewater Mall parking area on the West side of the Mall
  • Bay St. Louis (in the downtown area)
  • Pass Christian (in the downtown area)
  • Pascagoula at Beach Park

2023 Registration:

  • Monday – 2023 Registration package pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Onsite Registration, 11 a.m-5 p.m.
  • Tuesday – 2023 Registration package pick-up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only;
  • Wednesday – 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations
  • Tuesday-Friday – Onsite Registration 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Saturday – Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-Noon

2024 Registration:

  • Thursday – Noon-5 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sunday – 8 a.m.-Noon
  • All the other sites open Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

  • View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Cruisin’ Through The Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.
  • Drive-in Movie — Smokey & The Bandit, 5:30 p.m.
  • Chris Jacobs appearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.
  • Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon; Downtown Gulfport, 2-5 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 6-10 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Monday, October 2

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2023 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
  • 2023 Onsite registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
  • Feature Car appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 1-5 p.m.
  • Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • Long Beach Parade – Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; CTC Kick-off Parade serving as Grand Marshal, Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.
  • The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tuesday, October 3

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only; Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
  • 2023 Onsite registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
  • Feature Car appearance: Margaritaville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • “Salute To Our Veterans” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry Wesley
  • Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Margaritaville Cruise-in, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
  • Chris Jacobs appearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Cristy Lee appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.
  • Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk. 2 Categories – Cars & Trucks! Plus, $1,000 in Cash Prizes and Trophies!

Casino Entertainment

  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Wednesday, October 4

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations;
  • Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 8 a.m.-noon
  • Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
  • Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • NEW EVENT! Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave., 10 a.m-2 p.m. Entertainment by Assumed Risk, Dave Maley, and DJ Greg B.
  • Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m., Entertainment by B Jr. & The Shine Soul Band, 1:30-4 p.m., and the Beau King Band, 4-7 p.m.
  • Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
  • Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
  • Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
  • Dennis Gage appearance: Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event

  • 6-10 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast Official Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission;
  • 6-7:30 p.m., Meet & Greets with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin
  • 7:30 p.m., The Molly Ringwalds

Casino Entertainment

  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • Johnny Dawg & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Thursday, October 5

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9-11 a.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
  • 2024 Registration opens, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
  • New! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Pass Christian, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
  • Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Feature Car appearance: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • NEW LOCATION! Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. Live entertainment by Heather & The Monkey King.
  • Dennis Gage appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; D’Iberville, 2-4 p.m.
  • Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.
  • Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Pascagoula, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

Cruisin’ Site Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
  • 1-2 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Lazerus

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
  • 1-2:p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Unfazed

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
  • 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure

Edgewater Mall

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2 p.m. – Gretsch
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
  • 1-2 p.m. – B.B. Band
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – The Style Band Pascagoula
  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
  • 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

Casino Entertainment

  • The 3Cs, Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.
  • Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 9 p.m.
  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • Matt & Amber, Beau Rivage, Black Clover Lounge, 6-10 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Friday, October 6

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
  • 2023 and 2024 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • New! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Feature Car appearance: Ocean Springs, 9 a.m.-noon
  • Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Dennis Gage appearance: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
  • Courtney Hansen appearance: Ocean Springs, 10 a.m.-noon
  • Joe & Amanda Martin appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon
  • Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5:20-9 p.m. featuring Garry “Elvis” Wesley, 5:20-6 p.m., Na Na Sha, 6-7 p.m. and Departure, 7:30-9 p.m.
  • “Pass In The Night,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of uh Beech
  • New Event! Free outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis, Mustache The Band, 7 p.m.

Cruisin’ Site Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Gretsch
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Tommy Morse Band
  • 3:30-5 p.m. – Lazerus

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3:30-5 p.m. – The Style Band

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (Hwy 90)

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3:30-5 p.m. – Qrisis D’Iberville
  • 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 3:30-5 p.m. – Miles Flatt

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3:30-5:15 p.m. – Unfazed Band
  • 5:20-6 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 6-7 p.m. – Na Na Sha
  • 7-7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks
  • 7:30-9 p.m. – Departure

Pascagoula

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
  • 1-2:30 p.m. – B.B. Band
  • 3:30-5 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Casino Entertainment

  • The Beach Boys, Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. Tickets: beaurivage.com
  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • Sam Donald, Beau Rivage, Black Clover Lounge, 6-10 p.m.
  • John Pierre & The Expressions, Hollywood Casino, 7-11 p.m.
  • Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Saturday, October 7

  • KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
  • 2023 Registration 9 a.m.-Noon
  • 2024 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
  • The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.
  • Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Dennis Gage appearance: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
  • SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT – The Blues Brothers Soul Band and “Simply The Best” Tina Turner Tribute Show performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.

Cruisin’ Site Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
  • 1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse Band
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Pass Christian

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
  • 1-2 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Gulfport Cruise Central

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
  • 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

Edgewater Mall

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
  • 1-2 p.m. – B.B. Band
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure

D’Iberville

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
  • 1-2 p.m. – Gretsch
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Lazerus

Ocean Springs Downtown

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
  • 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Qrisis

Pascagoula

  • 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
  • 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
  • 3-4:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band

Casino Entertainment

  • The Beach Boys, Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. Tickets: beaurivage.com
  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
  • John Pierre & The Expressions, Hollywood Casino, 7-11 p.m.
  • Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
  • Brandon Bennett, IP Casino Resort Spa, 8 p.m.
  • Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday, October 8

-All events at Cruise Central-

  • 2024 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.
  • Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
  • Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
  • Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
  • Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
  • Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2024 Raffle Vehicle!
  • Live entertainment by the Qrisis, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

  • Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 6-10 p.m.
  • Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

All events and times subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.