Local business and organizations team up to replace Milton Navy veteran’s roof

MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -All of that noise is music to Kevin St. Onge’s ears. The 24-year Navy veteran has been needing a new roof since Hurricane Sally.

“When I went to the insurance company to get it replaced, they said nah I don’t think so,” said retired Chief Petty Officer Kevin St. Onge. “They balked and they balked, and they still haven’t done it and that’s been three years. Three years without a roof is a long time to go.”

Ever since then St. Onge and his wife have been getting by with just a tarp to try to keep the wind and rain out.

“At one point we had a kiddie pool inside the house collecting water,” said St. Onge.

Once Pensacola Habitat for Humanity heard his story and saw the damage firsthand, they immediately wanted to step in.

“It really brought tears to my eyes. He’s a wonderful, wonderful man and like I said he’s done so much not only for our country but for our community as well,” said Quinn Luehring, Director of Marketing and Communications for Pensacola Habitat for Humanity.

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity reached out to Owens Corning and their Roof Deployment Project which has replaced over 475 roofs for military veterans across the country since 2016. Workers from Holloway Roofing Unlimited got to work on St. Onge’s new roof first thing this morning.

“The relief is just incredible. I don’t even know how to describe it,” added St. Onge.

“The fact that it was 24 years of service this is just the least we could do and just from talking to him for a few minutes I could tell just how thankful he was,” said Alex Holloway, owner of Holloway Roofing Unlimited.

Alex Holloway with Holloway Roofing Unlimited says a job this size could cost anywhere between $8,000-$10,000, but thanks to these groups everything is being done free of charge and St. Onge will have his new roof finished tomorrow.

“Now when it rains, I won’t have to get up in the middle of the night and check for leaks,” said St. Onge. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me.”

