Mobile County and Alabama health departments hosting a “state health assessment community conversation”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health want you to join them Monday night from 5:30 to 7 to learn more about the top health concerns in the state. And they’re asking you to come out to fill out a survey.

They’re calling it a “state health assessment community conversation” and it’s taking place in the Ben May Library’s Bernheim Hall located at 701 Government Street.

The 2023 community health issues survey is part of that conversation and will be used to help identify health issues around the county.

“That survey is to gather information and input from residents across the state of Alabama and then to prioritize what are those health concerns and develop programs to address them,” Lois Gwinn with MCHD said.

Back in 2019, this same survey helped to key in on the top 14 health concerns in the state. By using this information, the health department was able to create mobile clinics to address access to care and continue funding local-level health initiatives.

“In addition to the survey, ADPH is having six community conversations. And that is to actually give them an opportunity to sit down, talk to, and hear directly from our citizens what are their health concerns,” Gwinn said.

It should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is only for those over 18 years old. All of the responses will be kept confidential, and participation is voluntary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.