Recipe: Italian Brick Chicken

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 whole chicken, split and hinged

¼ cup first cold pressed olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

3 tablespoons minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 bricks, wrapped in aluminum foil

PROCEDURE:

1. Put all ingredients except the chicken into a mixing bowl to make marinade; mix thoroughly.

2. Add the chicken and cover completely with the marinade. Let the chicken rest, soaking up all those flavors, for about 2 hours.

3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, then place chicken in the heated pan.

4. Immediately after placing it into skillet, place 2 wrapped bricks on top of chicken.

5. Let chicken cook for about 25 minutes on each side with the bricks on top for the entire cooking process. (A large chicken may need to cook longer; make sure the internal temperature of the chicken is 165ºF before serving.)

