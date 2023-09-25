MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your rods and reels ready for the Annual Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo! This year’s event will kick off on September 30th at Meaher State Park on the Causeway. Anglers will have from 8am through 1pm to see who can be one of the lucky winners of various prizes. The event is free and is BYOT (bring your own tackle) and bait will be provided.

This year’s event is a fundraiser to continue their mission at Salty Kidz. Organizers Shawna Buice and Preston Neal joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

Salty Kidz Annual Fishing Rodeo

5200 Battleship Pkwy

Spanish Fort, AL

Saturday, September 20 (8am – 1pm)

To register and more info email Salty Kidz:

saltykidz2019@gmail.com

Facebook.com/saltykidzal

