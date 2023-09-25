Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your rods and reels ready for the Annual Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo! This year’s event will kick off on September 30th at Meaher State Park on the Causeway. Anglers will have from 8am through 1pm to see who can be one of the lucky winners of various prizes. The event is free and is BYOT (bring your own tackle) and bait will be provided.
This year’s event is a fundraiser to continue their mission at Salty Kidz. Organizers Shawna Buice and Preston Neal joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Salty Kidz Annual Fishing Rodeo
5200 Battleship Pkwy
Spanish Fort, AL
Saturday, September 20 (8am – 1pm)
To register and more info email Salty Kidz:
