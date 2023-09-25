Advertise With Us
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Suicide and mental health are often difficult subjects to talk about. How do we know what to say?  Are we saying the right thing?

But, these are such important conversations to have with your loved ones.

September is Suicide Prevention Awarenss Month.

We will continue our special series on mental health and suicide prevention Tuesday morning. We will be focusing on children’s mental health.

In the meantime, if you or someone you know is needing help, you can call 988 anytime to talk with a counselor.

