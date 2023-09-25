Today’s highs staying above average

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off with isolated showers impacting our inland areas earlier this morning, but the rain has fizzled out. It will return heading into this afternoon/evening, but not everywhere will see the potential for showers. Heat and humidity are still lingering, with daytime highs continuing above-average in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Higher humidity will have us feeling a little warmer. This afternoon we have a 30% chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the highest potential remaining in our MS counties.

Overnight, we will stay mild in the 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will stay the same. We will start off quiet with increased cloud cover, but rain chances ramp up into the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow’s chances are more random for pop-up storms.

Midweek will bring the highest rain potential on Wednesday. Behind that, temperatures will take a slight dip into Thursday, before warming back up into the mid-to-upper 80s by the weekend. The weekend looks mostly dry right now, with slightly cooler temps to bring in a new month.

Tracking the tropics, TS Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic. It will continue to be a problem for the fish into the weekend. A wave off the coast of Africa has high chances of becoming a TD into the weekend. An area of low pressure is in the Gulf and tracking west towards Mexico. It has low chances of developing, as it is expected to move into harsh conditions over the next few days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great week!

