Advertise With Us
Hire One

USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals Competition taking place in Foley this week

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foley is going to the dogs this week as police K9s and their handlers are coming from around the country to compete at the 2023 USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals. The competition is taking place at the Foley Sports Tourism fields starting today and running until Friday with a big community demonstration taking place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Foley Police Department’s Deputy Chief Kevin Carnley joined us on Studio10 to talk more about the competition.

Event Details:

2023 USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals

Foley Sports Tourism Fields

920 E. Pride Blvd. Foley, AL 36535

September 25 – 29

Community Demonstration September 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Facebook: facebook.com/FSTFields

About the USPCA

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the Nation’s Oldest and Largest Police K-9 Organization. Since 1971, they have been training and certifying police dogs in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotic Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. These regional and national certifications have been upheld by more than 78 U.S. Supreme and Federal District Court rulings as a ‘Bona-Fide’ test for Police use.

www.uspcak9.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Nacoby White
2 teens arrested following robbery at St. Stephens Road McDonald’s
Prichard man struck in hit-and-run
A Prichard man fighting for his life after being struck in a hit-and-run; family wants answers
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Bay Minette man dies after interstate crash

Latest News

Family of the Fallen fundraiser
Family of the Fallen fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse
Drive Electric EV Showcase
Free electric vehicle (EV) showcase coming to downtown Mobile
Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo
Salty Kidz Fishing Rodeo
2023 community health assessment conversation tonight at library
2023 community health assessment conversation tonight at library