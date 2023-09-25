USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals Competition taking place in Foley this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foley is going to the dogs this week as police K9s and their handlers are coming from around the country to compete at the 2023 USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals. The competition is taking place at the Foley Sports Tourism fields starting today and running until Friday with a big community demonstration taking place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Foley Police Department’s Deputy Chief Kevin Carnley joined us on Studio10 to talk more about the competition.

Event Details:

2023 USPCA PD1 K9 Nationals

Foley Sports Tourism Fields

920 E. Pride Blvd. Foley, AL 36535

September 25 – 29

Community Demonstration September 28 at 5:30 p.m.

About the USPCA

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the Nation’s Oldest and Largest Police K-9 Organization. Since 1971, they have been training and certifying police dogs in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotic Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. These regional and national certifications have been upheld by more than 78 U.S. Supreme and Federal District Court rulings as a ‘Bona-Fide’ test for Police use.

