Work resumes on controversial ICW bridge

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Work resumed Monday, September 25, 2023 on the new Intracoastal Waterway Bridge off County Road 4 in Gulf Shores. Construction was halted for four months amid controversy and legal battles between Baldwin County Bridge Company, who owns the Orange Beach Toll Bridge and ALDOT, who’s building the new bridge.

The road to getting the project off the ground has been rocky to say the least, filled with court injunctions, lawsuits and high emotions from those on both sides. In the end, the original court ruling which favored Baldwin County Bridge Company and had halted construction, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court. This gave the Alabama Department of Transportation the green light to resume work on what will be a third bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Gulf Shores mayor, Robert Craft said he’s pleased to see things back on track.

After being shut down by injunctions and lawsuits for four months, work has resumed on new ICW bridge in Gulf Shores / Orange Beach (Hal Scheurich)

“I am delighted that this is happening,” said Craft. “It’s unfortunate that we lost four months of really good weather and we’ve been planning this that the way it was shaping up was that we’d be finished before the hurricane season in probably ‘26.”

The recent court ruling sparked backlash by the Baldwin County Bridge Company, who immediately raised toll rates, blaming ALDOT director, John Cooper.

Richard Furr lives in Mississippi and visits the area several times a year with family and friends. He was surprised to learn about all the bad blood over the project.

“I don’t know politics around here, but it seems like it was a big basket full of that and seems like there could have been some compromises reached…yeah, before it got to that point,” said Furr.

Furr and friend, Phillip spent the morning fishing the canal, almost directly in the path of where the bridge will land. It’s an area the two like to frequent and Furr said a new option, without a toll is welcomed.

“I think this will be just a little quicker access for us, maybe a little less traffic,” said Furr. “Obviously, in absence of a toll, it saves a few bucks, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Scott Bridge Company is based out of Opelika and left everything in place during the shutdown. Because of that, they were able to start back right where they left off.

“They were trying to set pilings and they had moorings in place, and they have to drive that piling down to a certain compaction and so, they were going to get back on everything today because they had everything here,” Craft explained.

What was going to be a March or April completion date in 2026 now looks to be July or August if things stay on track. Coincidently, Mayor Craft stepped out of a meeting with ALDOT Director, John Cooper to do the interview with Fox 10 News. Craft said the meeting was about other, ongoing road projects in the area and not related to the bridge. Director Cooper declined to do an interview.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.