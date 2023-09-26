Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe talks offense building confidence ahead of Mississippi State: ‘We all we got, we all we need’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It wasn’t the best first half performance in the 24-10 victory against Ole Miss last weekend, but that second half was telling for what may be in store for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

The Tide prepares to hit the road for their first true SEC road game of the season against Mississippi State. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has a little taste of the loud cowbells echoing throughout Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, from his time as a backup behind Bryce Young. Now, Milroe will get to experience it firsthand as the new QB1 of Alabama.

Milroe believes the offense is building confidence. It may not be a finished product, but he likes the direction they’re headed.

“We all we got, we all we need,” Milroe said Monday afternoon inside the Stone Naylor media room on the campus of the University of Alabama. “So the players that we have here, we’re good. We’re good, and we’re going to build from the guys that we have here and I’m super excited for our offense because we have a talented offense.”

Alabama and Mississippi State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.

