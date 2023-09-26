Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe talks offense building confidence ahead of Mississippi State: ‘We all we got, we all we need’

The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season
The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season
The Crimson Tide look to make it two straight wins with first SEC road trip of the season(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It wasn’t the best first half performance in the 24-10 victory against Ole Miss last weekend, but that second half was telling for what may be in store for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

The Tide prepares to hit the road for their first true SEC road game of the season against Mississippi State. Quarterback Jalen Milroe has a little taste of the loud cowbells echoing throughout Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, from his time as a backup behind Bryce Young. Now, Milroe will get to experience it firsthand as the new QB1 of Alabama.

Milroe believes the offense is building confidence. It may not be a finished product, but he likes the direction they’re headed.

“We all we got, we all we need,” Milroe said Monday afternoon inside the Stone Naylor media room on the campus of the University of Alabama. “So the players that we have here, we’re good. We’re good, and we’re going to build from the guys that we have here and I’m super excited for our offense because we have a talented offense.”

Alabama and Mississippi State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Understanding an AC joint sprain and recovery
New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Derek Carr ‘week-to-week’ with AC sprain, not ruled out for Week 4
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Packers