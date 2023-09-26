Amazon and Anthropic announce collaboration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the latest multi-billion dollar investment in the race among big tech to utilize artificial intelligence.

Amazon announcing the use of AI for its Alexa voice assistant last week and now comes the collaboration with Anthropic, the company behind Claude.

Amazon is betting big on this San Francisco firm. The new deal between the two is a relationship that seems to mirror that of Microsoft and OpenAI, the company that brought you ChatGPT.

Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic and have a minority ownership position in the company.

AWS will become Anthropic’s primary cloud provider for mission critical workloads, including safety research and future foundation model development. Anthropic plans to run the majority of its workloads on AWS, further providing Anthropic with the advanced technology of the world’s leading cloud provider.

“We have tremendous respect for Anthropic’s team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve many customer experiences, short and long-term, through our deeper collaboration,” said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO. “Customers are quite excited about Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s new managed service that enables companies to use various foundation models to build generative AI applications on top of, as well as AWS Trainium, AWS’s AI training chip, and our collaboration with Anthropic should help customers get even more value from these two capabilities.”

On the heels of the announcement from Amazon - In a blog post, OpenAI, teased the latest development with ChatGPT. You can speak to the tech and it will talk back. The new feature can reportedly be used to request “request a bedtime story for your family, or settle a dinner table debate.”

The new voice features from OpenAI carry similarities to those currently offered by Amazon’s Alexa.

