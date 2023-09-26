Arrest warrant issued for attempted murder defendant who failed to show up for trial

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who failed to show up for his attempted murder trial.

Michael Amacker is charged with the 2021 shooting of his girlfriend’s husband.

Law enforcement investigators said that Tracy Reeves was secretly letting Amacker stay at the home without her husband’s knowledge. On the night of the shooting, authorities said that Reeves’ husband was loading the car ahead of planned trip to the beach and that Reeves ran out of the house saying there was an intruder. That’s when Frank Reeves and Amacker shot each other, according to authorities.

Law enforcement authorities charged Tracy Reeves with a drug offense arising from the investigation. A judge sent that case to a grand jury.

