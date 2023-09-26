Advertise With Us
Bayou La Batre passes graffiti ordinance

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Bayou La Batre has passed an ordinance to prevent people from defacing property in the area.

Spray paint and carved messages can be found on various items at Ralston Park in Coden.

“We’ve got some real nice gazebos, nice playground areas, you know, and people come down here, they write on it, carve on it, destroy it,” said Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes Sr.

He says it’s been a problem for years, “We just spent $178,000 building a pier for people to enjoy and it’s already been written on and carved on.”

Frustrated with the problem that has been going on for years, he and other city officials are taking action. During Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders passed an ordinance that includes three penalties. Those include fines ranging from $50 to $500, possibly serving jail time and restitution.

“I met with a guy yesterday. He’s gonna give us a price on putting a couple 360 cameras down here,” Mayor Henry Barnes Sr. adds, saying he was reluctant to install cameras, but saw it as a necessary step to address the issue.

The ordinance will be advertised for 60 days before it goes into effect.

