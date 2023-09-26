Advertise With Us
Case against Mobile County pool contractor heads to grand jury

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pool contractor facing a dozen counts of theft waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday. As a result, those charges, along with 11 counts of identity theft, will go straight to a grand jury.

Prosecutors allege that James Gill of Satsuma, took money from customers for pools and other projects but never completed the work.

It now will be up to a grand jury to decide whether to indict Gill. He remains free on bail.

Case against Mobile County pool contractor heads to grand jury
