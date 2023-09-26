Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s become Dfree in 2023! The Economic Development Committee of the Mobile Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents Dfree 12 Steps to Financial Freedom.

Economic Development Chair, Shernita Taylor, and President of the Mobile Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Dr. Roxanne Hannon-Odom joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about the Dfree initiative.

Dfree is a movement aimed at promoting economic justice. It places a strong emphasis on taking charge of your financial affairs, ensuring that money does not wield control over your lives. By cultivating financial fortitude, individuals gain the liberty to concentrate on more meaningful pursuits, such as establishing a lasting legacy to be passed down to future generations.

There are four hybrid sessions planned to provide individuals the option to attend either in person or virtually.

The event will kick-off on October 10, 2023 @ 6:00 p.m. Please register via Eventbrite.

