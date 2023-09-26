Advertise With Us
Doing Good: All In Credit Union’s ‘Let’s Talk’ program

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this ‘Doing Good’, we learn more abotu All In Credit Union’s ‘Let’s Talk’ program.

Here’s what they say about it:

We believe in helping the next generation of leaders realize their financial goals, which is one of the many reasons why we are committed to investing in the development of their futures. All In’s mission of enriching lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities is brought to life through financial education.

Providing high school students access to engaging and effective financial literacy in the classroom.

Let$ TalkAbout...

-Understanding Banking Basics

-How to Create & Manage a Budget

-Choosing the Best Banking Option

-The Importance of Saving + Savings Options

-Investing + 401K

-AutoLoans + Car Buying101

-Understanding Your Credit Score

-Understanding Debt + Debt Management

-Building & Maintaining Credit

-Using Credit & Credit Cards Wisely

-Consumer Lending

-Predatory Lending

-First-Time Home Buying + Own vs. Lease

-Short-Term &Long-Term Goal Planning

-How to Apply for Loans & Open Accounts

For more information contact:

Hannah Wilburn

Community Relations Manager

Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor

allincu.com

hwilburn@allincu.com

334.598.4411 Ext. 1180

