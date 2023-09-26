Advertise With Us
Escambia County SO arrests 2 in connection with alleged robbery at hotel

Javion M. Rawls, left; Terrill D. Cook, right
Javion M. Rawls, left; Terrill D. Cook, right(Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at an area hotel.

According to a post on the ECSO’s Facebook page, deputies were told that two men carrying handguns had forced their way into a room at the hotel in the 8000 block of Lavelle Way. The men demanded money from the occupant then fled in a black Kia sedan, ECSO said.

After a short investigation, deputies identified one of the men involved, authorities said. Deputies went to the suspect’s home and found two men standing next to a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the incident, according to authorities. Three guns were also found, they said.

Javion M. Rawls, 23, of Pensacola, is charged with robbery, larceny, battery and gun possession, according to Escambia County Jail records. He is being held on bond totaling $66,500.

Terrill D. Cook, 26, also of Pensacola, is jailed on charges of robbery, larceny, battery, in addition to gun and drug possession. His bond totals $69,000 jail records show.

