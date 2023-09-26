EXCLUSIVE: Denny Manufacturing employee gives first inside look after devastating fire

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, an employee at Denny Manufacturing Company is giving an inside look after last week’s devastating fire.

It was one week ago Monday night when two of their buildings went up in flames in Prichard.

Both buildings were completely destroyed.

Both Prichard and Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters battled that massive blaze for more than three hours.

Employee Jordan Chan says it still doesn’t feel real watching something that’s been in this community for half a century, be lost in hours.

“All I could think of is, we have over fifty-plus years of history that we’ve created,” Chan said. ”To see the family members standing out in the field being helpless it was, it was really emotional for all of us.”

He speaks on behalf of the owner, Denny, who says they still don’t know what caused the fire but they haven’t closed their doors since it happened.

Chan is one of thirty-plus employees still grasping what happened.

He’s one of many of saw it for himself.

“I saw the smoke from six, seven miles away and I was just thinking, God, I feel sorry for whoever’s company that is,” Chan said.

In the next few minutes, he found out it was his job he’d be heading to...

“I got the call and it was us. I rushed down here as fast as I could,” Chan said. “So it was kind of you know for a moment we just couldn’t believe it.”

Chan says he’s worked as a graphic designer at Denny’s for the last seven years.

He says the company creates photography backgrounds and props that ship all around the world.

Prichard District Chief David Hale says the flammable paint materials inside are what caused the fire to continue to re-ignite.

It’s still unclear how the fire started.

“Unfortunately we don’t know. We do have one building that’s fully functional that is where we’ve relocated all our offices to,” Chan said. “That’s also pretty much where we’re setting up our new headquarters.”

Despite the setback, Chan says they’re going to continue operating and hope to be back on their feet soon.

“We’re very determined to get up and running again. This is only temporary...we’re going to get back to our normal and that’s what we’re all working towards,” he said. “This is just a minor hiccup. We’ll be back and running soon.”

Denny Manufacturing is the world’s largest manufacturer of photography backdrops, props, and related photographic equipment.

It was founded in 1971.

