Fairhope United Methodist Church hosting ‘Magical Melodies’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope United Methodist Church is hosting ‘Magical Melodies,’ a Disney fundraiser concert on October 1. The event is free for everyone, but donations will be accepted.

Proceeds from the event will help the Baldwin Family Village, a newly established transitional housing program for homeless women and children in Baldwin County.

The event will take place inside the Christian Life Center. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

