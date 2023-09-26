Advertise With Us
Fairhope United Methodist Church hosting ‘Magical Melodies’

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope United Methodist Church is hosting ‘Magical Melodies,’ a Disney fundraiser concert on October 1. The event is free for everyone, but donations will be accepted.

Proceeds from the event will help the Baldwin Family Village, a newly established transitional housing program for homeless women and children in Baldwin County.

The event will take place inside the Christian Life Center. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 4 p.m.

For more details on the event, click HERE.

