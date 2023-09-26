Fathers engaged in education. Burroughs Elementary hosts the annual “Million Father March”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fathers engaged in education. The “Million Father March” was held Tuesday morning at Burroughs Elementary School in Theodore.

Fathers and other important male figures had the chance to walk with students as they entered the halls at Burroughs Elementary.

For nearly a decade, the Million Father March has been a tradition here at Burrough’s elementary school in Theodore.

Dads, uncles, grandfathers, coaches, and others got a chance to escort their children to school. And to enjoy breakfast with them before the start of their day.

“We need to support our kids. We need to be out here for the teachers, the kids, and everybody to have a good neighborhood. To have a good parental relationship with the kids. It helps to support them and to be with them. Let them know that we love them and just keep them in line,” Robert Johnson said.

The Million Father March is all to highlight the importance men play in promoting early learning and literacy.

For Dr. Julia Nelson, there’s no better feeling than seeing this gym packed with men willing to help out.

“This year, they have really outdone themselves. And we are so elated to have fathers and father figures who are really interested in their girls’ and boys’ education. That is so important for them to do that early on, and we really appreciate the turnout today,” Dr. Nelson said.

And for James White, it means a lot to have his godfather here.

“It’s just great because my real dad wasn’t able to make it, so I brought him,” White said.

This was also a chance for them to learn other ways to help throughout the year. Those ways include volunteering, attending school meetings, and joining the parent advisory committee.

