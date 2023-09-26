Advertise With Us
Gulf Breeze police seek man who slipped away from officers

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WALA) - The Gulf Breeze Police Department is looking for a man who they say managed to give officers the slip.

Forty-year-old Dmitriy Glushko was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on an extradition warrant and placed in handcuffs, according to a Gulf Shores PD Facebook post. But Glushko managed to get a hand free, open the door of the cruiser, and run away in the area of Gregory Street and 14th Avenue, authorities said.

Glushko is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with shorts, according to authorities.

Police also said it’s possible he could still have a handcuff attached to his wrist.

Anyone spotting Glushko is urged not to approach him and is asked to contact Gulf Breeze Police Department at 850-934-5121.

