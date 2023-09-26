Advertise With Us
Harvest moon hits the skies this week

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the...
According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.(Jeff Hollett)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The fourth and final supermoon of the year will be visible this week, weather permitting.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.”

The harvest moon will be closest to Earth for this orbit Wednesday night around 9 EDT. NASA said the moon will appear full for three days around this time, from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that happens closest to the start of fall.

Farmers relied on the moon’s light to harvest their crops late into the night before electricity.

