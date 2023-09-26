Helping children navigate through mental health issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and we are continuing our special weeklong series each morning on FOX10 Good Day Gulf Coast.

Mental health and suicide prevention awareness are very important topics that also often are very difficult to talk about and understand. Mental health and suicide affect even the youngest. Experts say children and teenagers deal with these pressures and issues.

Joining us today Nicolette Harvey with AltaPointe.

We will continue our special series on mental health and suicide prevention awareness Wednesday morning, when we will be focusing on substance abuse and the role it plays in mental health.

In the meantime, if you or someone you know is needing help, you can call 988 to talk with a counselor.

