Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hot with only a few showers

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Unfortunately, rain chances have had to be lowered across the area. There just isn’t enough moisture to work with for widespread rain in the coming days. There will be some showers around, but chances will be spotty at best for this evening, Wednesday and Thursday.

For Friday and the weekend, we turn completely dry again and temperatures will be hot, near 90.

There’s no sign of autumn in the long-range models yet. We will continue to be hot as we enter October next week.

Tropics: Phillipe is marching westward across the Atlantic with a developing system right behind it that will become Rina. Models are showing Rina sapping energy from Phillipe as we head towards the weekend. In the long run, the East Coast will have to keep an eye on whatever remains of Phillipe and Rina will likely turn back out to sea.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

Next weather for Tuesday, Sep 26 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Tuesday, Sep 26 from FOX10 News
Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic
Rain will return, but not everywhere
Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic
Tracking the tropics, Tropical Storm Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic
Rain will return, but not everywhere
Rain will return, but not everywhere