Hot with only a few showers

(WALA) - Unfortunately, rain chances have had to be lowered across the area. There just isn’t enough moisture to work with for widespread rain in the coming days. There will be some showers around, but chances will be spotty at best for this evening, Wednesday and Thursday.

For Friday and the weekend, we turn completely dry again and temperatures will be hot, near 90.

There’s no sign of autumn in the long-range models yet. We will continue to be hot as we enter October next week.

Tropics: Phillipe is marching westward across the Atlantic with a developing system right behind it that will become Rina. Models are showing Rina sapping energy from Phillipe as we head towards the weekend. In the long run, the East Coast will have to keep an eye on whatever remains of Phillipe and Rina will likely turn back out to sea.

