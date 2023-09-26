Advertise With Us
Hire One

Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto

Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster(OVG360)
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum announced that Journey will be beginning its 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour 2024′ in Biloxi.

The show, featuring special guest Toto, is set for Friday, February 9- the perfect way to kick off your Mardi Gras weekend!

The tour will stop in 29 other locations across the country before wrapping up in April 2024 in Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

Helping children navigate through mental health issues
Helping children navigate through mental health issues
Bayou La Batre mayor addresses graffiti problems
Bayou La Batre mayor addresses graffiti problems
Helping children navigate through mental health issues
Helping children navigate through mental health issues
FEMA awards over $1 million in grants to tornado victims in Jackson County
FEMA awards over $1 million in grants to tornado victims in Jackson County