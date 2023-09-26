Krewe of Kindness: Boo Krewe 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Krewe of Kindness is holding their second annual Boo Krewe 2 on October 21, 2023. This year they are adding an adaptive recreation expo which will open at 3pm at the site of the race.

The race will begin at 5pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Krewe of Kindness also partners with AdaptFocus, another adaptive recreation program in our area, to promote the new wheelchair tennis night at the Mobile Tennis Center.

All abilities are welcome to come and play, from 6-8 pm on Wednesdays. This event helps to raise funds and awareness for adaptive racing in the local area.

2nd Annual Boo Krewe 2

2 mile race and adaptive recreation expo

Island Fire Art Gallery/Mobile County Salt Aire Preserve

10505 Dauphin Island Parkway Theodore, AL 36582

Saturday, October 21, 2023 3-8pm

For Tickets go to Little Red Hen Productions and click on the Boo Krewe 2 on the left side of the event calendar. You can register online or by mail in form.

https://www.facebook.com/kreweofkindness

About Krewe of Kindness:

Non-profit formed by the Zimlich family after their daughter was the Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador for the State of Alabama and USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. It exists to help promote healthy lifestyles and inclusion in adaptive recreation while providing opportunities for education and awareness of the mobility impaired community.

