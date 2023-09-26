Man sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter in 2018 shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man on Monday accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors in connection with a 2018 shooting at Knollwood Apartments.

Police arrested Jacorey Williams on a charge of attempted murder after they say he shot a man in the head. A grand jury later upgraded that charge to murder after the victim died.

Police alleged that Williams shot the man while trying to rob him.

On Monday, Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Williams also pleaded to charges of possession of drugs and marijuana. He’ll serve 15- and two-year prison terms for those two charges concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

