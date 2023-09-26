Mobile County judge grants bond to murder defendant who had been jailed without bail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Tuesday granted bail to a murder defendant who had been locked up without bond since October because he was on probation at the time of the shooting.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby set a $200,000 bail on the murder charge for Joseph Michael Timmons, plus $50,000 each on a pair of related robbery charges. He ordered him to have no contact with the victim’s family and prohibited him from having guns.

According to prosecutors, the 19-year-old Semmes man went to Paul Devine Park in Chickasaw in October to engage in a drug deal and ended up shooting 25-yeat-old Triston Bohannon.

After the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timmons, his probation officer filed a delinquency report. A judge revoked probation in January and sentenced him to 269 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Defense attorney Marcus Foxx argued that Timmons is entitled to bail now that he has completed that probation revocation jail term. He said his client has family support, and he challenged the strength of the evidence.

“It is important to note that my client was not specifically identified by the girlfriend of the alleged victim,” he said.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Dru Bishop said although she was not at the defendant’s preliminary hearing, her notes indicate that the witness did, in fact, identify the defendant.

“Again, judge, nothing’s changed here,” she said.

The murder and robbery charges remain pending before a Mobile County grand jury, which will decide whether to indict Timmons.

