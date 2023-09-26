Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile man accused of assaulting girlfriend, kicking in door

Roylando Rhodes-Chapman
Roylando Rhodes-Chapman(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and later kicked in her door.

Officers called to the 2000 block of Montbirault Drive about a domestic dispute around 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered that the victim’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and then reportedly fired shots at her while she was near her neighbor’s house. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Roylando Rhodes-Chapman, fled the scene before officers arrived, the Mobile Police Department said.

About an hour later, Chapman returned to the residence and kicked in the door, according to authorities. Police returned to the scene and arrested him, MPD said.

Rhodes-Chapman is charged with second-degree burglary and third degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) in connection with the incident. He also had an outstanding warrant for allegedly speeding in a school zone, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
MoonPie Over Mobile New Year’s Eve celebration will feature five hip-hop legends
MoonPie over Mobile new years eve celebration will feature five hip hop legends
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

Mayor of Bayou La Batre addresses graffiti problem
Bayou La Batre passes graffiti ordinance
Burroughs Elementary hosts the annual 'Million Father March'
Burroughs Elementary hosts annual Million Father March
Baldwin County Band Jamboree 2023
Baldwin County Band Jamboree 2023
Mayor of Bayou La Batre addresses graffiti problem
Mayor of Bayou La Batre addresses graffiti problem