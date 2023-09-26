Mobile man accused of assaulting girlfriend, kicking in door

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces several charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and later kicked in her door.

Officers called to the 2000 block of Montbirault Drive about a domestic dispute around 4 a.m. Tuesday discovered that the victim’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her and then reportedly fired shots at her while she was near her neighbor’s house. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Roylando Rhodes-Chapman, fled the scene before officers arrived, the Mobile Police Department said.

About an hour later, Chapman returned to the residence and kicked in the door, according to authorities. Police returned to the scene and arrested him, MPD said.

Rhodes-Chapman is charged with second-degree burglary and third degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) in connection with the incident. He also had an outstanding warrant for allegedly speeding in a school zone, jail records show.

