Mobile police: Man hit girlfriend with coffee table
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he hit his girlfriend with a coffee table.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 4000 block of Hermitage Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers entered the residence and took the suspect, later identified as Lexus Sullivan, into custody, the Mobile Police Department said.
According to MPD, 28-year-old Sullivan and his girlfriend had an argument that turned physical when he hit her with a coffee table.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In addition to second-degree domestic assault, Sullivan is charged with failure to obey police, according to authorities.
