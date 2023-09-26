Advertise With Us
Mobile police: Man hit girlfriend with coffee table

Lexus Sullivan
Lexus Sullivan(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he hit his girlfriend with a coffee table.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 4000 block of Hermitage Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers entered the residence and took the suspect, later identified as Lexus Sullivan, into custody, the Mobile Police Department said.

According to MPD, 28-year-old Sullivan and his girlfriend had an argument that turned physical when he hit her with a coffee table.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to second-degree domestic assault, Sullivan is charged with failure to obey police, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

