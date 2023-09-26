Mobile’s tenant advocate tackling code violations at apartments, motel – even public housing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In nearly four months on the job, the city’s new tenant advocate has tackled code violations at apartments, a motel and even public housing.

The city used a federal grant to create the position in June.

“For the most part, we have really good landlords in the city,” said Jamey Roberts, senior director of neighborhood development. “But … we have issues with some where they don’t maintain the inside of house, inside the unit.”

People who want to report code violations can do so by calling Mobile’s 311 line. The advocate can examine exteriors based on any citizen complaint, but city officials said an owner or tenant must invite the inspector inside for an interior review.

Roberts, who oversees the tenant advocate, said landlords typically have 30 days to fix the problems. After that, it goes to Mobile Municipal Court, where judges can levy fines. That’s where there are a dozen cases pending against the Mobile Housing Authority.

A hearing is set for November to determine whether the Housing Authority has violated city code at Thomas James Place. Those alleged violations include damaged roofs, drainage deficiencies and inoperable motor vehicles.

According to court records, an inspector determined that roof damage at 11 of the occupied homes had not been repaired after a second inspection, with temporary tarps showing signs of damage. The city issued a $322 fine for each violation. Roberts added the tenant advocate is reviewing deficiencies in the unoccupied units.

Michael Piece, the executive director of the Mobile Housing Authority, told FOX10 News that the agency was in the process of hiring a contractor to make the repairs of the occupied buildings. But he said the authority has asked the city of hold off on the occupied units since the agency is the process of relocating the remaining tenants and hopes to sell the Thomas James Place and the adjacent R.V. Taylor Plaza to the Mobile Airport Authority in the next 45 to 60 days.

“The property is slated to be demolished,” he said. “It is going to be sold. … It would not be good use of taxpayer money to repair unites that will never be lived in.”

Responded Roberts: “We understand that, but there’s still code they have to adhere to. We want to it to be safe for people that are still there.”

Roberts said it was a question from a public housing resident that spurred the creation of the tenant advocate in the first place. He said the resident wanted to know why the city did not enforce code violations in public housing developments. It was a “valid question,” he added.

“So we looked at it, found out we can,” he said. “It hadn’t been for seven years and we kind of morphed that into looking at all landlord properties in the city.”

As for the unoccupied homes in R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place, Roberts said the Housing Authority must at least erect fencing around deficient units.

The tenant advocate’s mandate extends beyond public housing, of course. Roberts said the advocate took action against the Extend-a-Suites in Tillman’s Corner when long-term residents suddenly found themselves without electricity in July during the height of summer. He said that is a violation and that the motel made back payments that had prompted the shutoff.

Mobile resident Samuel Dotson said he was unaware of the new office. He says he had been trying to get his landlord to address problems in his apartment, including mold in his refrigerator and roaches in the apartment and other problems.

“It was like that when I moved in,” he told FOX10 News. “It was just when I went to wipe my walls, kind of clean my walls up one day, the walls started falling down. And termites started falling inside of the bathtub.”

District 1 City Councilman Cory Penn said he has high hopes for the new office.

“Our constituents, they deserve the best,” he said. “I mean, they need to have a place where they have great living conditions. And so this gives an opportunity now they can have this advocate, someone going out there and checking those different buildings or apartments.”

