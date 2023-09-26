Advertise With Us
More shower chances today

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We ended up seeing most of the rain yesterday west of I-65 but those showers never really impacted Mobile or Baldwin counties or the Florida Panhandle. We will see more shower chances today thankfully, but the biggest chance is still expected to come on Wednesday. The air remains very humid for this time of year, and we will jump to the low 90s again this afternoon. Mornings will stay around 70 but they’ll ease down by the weekend as less humid air returns.

In the Tropics we still have Phillipe and another disturbance in the Atlantic. Neither look to impact the U.S mainland which is good news. No signs of true Fall air anytime soon.

