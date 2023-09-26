Advertise With Us
MPD: Pedestrian injured Saturday in hit-and-run

(WCJB)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened around 8:51 p.m. Saturday. MPD said that officers responding to Eddie’s Mart, 1451 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., discovered that the victim had been struck by a male suspect driving a vehicle in the parking lot and that the suspect fled before officers arrived, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

