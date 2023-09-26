P.O.I.N.T.E. Academy in danger of running out of funds while working to resolving license issue.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pointe Academy LLC. is considered a specialized treatment center in mobile. CEO Robert Kennedy Jr. Says they educate students at P.O.I.N.T.E. Academy who are either on probation or who have been long-term suspended or expelled from a public school. They also educate students at Strickland Youth Center. Kennedy says last year he signed contracts for $2.1 million worth of funding.

“The money that fuels that contract sources from the Alabama education trust fund and goes through the office of specialized treatment centers,” said Robert Kennedy Jr. “It is distributed to the Mobile County Public School System and is distributed to me in a check once a month.”

In July, Kennedy says the office of specialized treatment centers asked to see a copy of P.O.I.N.T.E. Academy’s license they realized they only had one education endorsement for P.O.I.N.T..E. Academy and one education license for Strickland which could lead to some funding issues.

“They will not release the money to Mobile County Public Schools System until we’re able to produce the license,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says they applied for an independent education endorsement for Strickland last Friday but are still in the process of working with the Department of Youth Services and the Department of Mental Health to figure out which one will give them a license. In the meantime, they’re close to running out of funding.

“We’ll be able to sustain operations into the month of October,” said Kennedy. “We don’t know when exactly that cash will run out.”

To help, Kennedy is asking for $750,000 from the Mobile County Commission and the rest of the money from the Mobile City Council but Councilman Cory Penn says this situation is a little different.

“This is education so we’ve never kind of used that in the past, but we know it’s something that affects our city so going forward we know we need to find a way to make it work,” said Cory Penn.

P.O.I.N.T.E. Academy is not a Mobile County Public School, but Kennedy says it’s tied to the school system as a local education authority. MCPSS sent us this statement that says:

“P.O.I.N.T.E. Academy is a valuable resource for the entire south Alabama region, and we hope they get their licensing issue straightened out. Meanwhile, we have a plan for what would happen with our students if P.O.I.N.T.E. is unable to operate, and that would not be returning the students to their zoned school.”

Kennedy says he does plan to ask the school system for funding, but MCPSS says they wouldn’t be able to consider providing funding until the license issue is resolved.

