Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says

Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.(Mobile Police Department)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Key laboratory testing on a man who died following a confrontation with police in July has been completed, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s top adviser.

Chief of Staff James Barber told the Mobile City Council on Tuesday that the toxicology report is finished for Jawan “Jay” Dallas. But he added that he cannot divulge the results until the state medical examiner’s issues an official cause of death. He said that likely will be in the next couple of weeks.

Dallas, 36, died on July 2 at Planation Mobile Home Park in Theodore after a police officer shot him with a Taser gun. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine has said Dallas resisted and tried to grab the stun gun from the officer, who had responded to the trailer park on Carol Planation Road. He has said the officer would have been justified in using deadly force under those circumstances.

The Dallas family has insisted that the Taser shots from the police caused the Theodore man’s death and have demanded to see body camera footage. The city has maintained that it cannot show the body cam video until after a criminal investigation has been completed. At some point, a grand jury will review the incident to determine if police violated the law.

After that, the city has said, the Dallas family will have access to the video.

